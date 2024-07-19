Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial proposals for a major housing development in Peasmarsh have been approved by Rother planners.

On Thursday (July 18), Rother District Council’s planning committee considered an application to build 41 new homes on an area of greenfield land to the south of Main Street.

The site had previously been allocated as space for 45 houses in the district’s Development and Site Allocations (DaSA) Local Plan.

The shortfall of houses, the mix of housing proposed and the fact the scheme would not provide any affordable housing means the scheme not compliant with the council’s planning policies, nor the recently made Peasmarsh Neighbourhood Plan.

A layout of the proposed site to the south of Main Street, Peasmarsh. Image credit: Rx Architects Ltd

Council planning officers had recommended approval as they consider the benefits of the scheme to outweigh its drawbacks.

This conclusion was shared by the committee, who agreed to grant planning permission.

Proposing approval, Cllr Christina Bayliss (Lab) said: “This is included in the DaSA, which was agreed some years ago, so we are not debating today whether this particular piece of land should be developed or not. It has already identified for that and in fact it is identified for more units of housing than currently exist.

“I have listened very closely to the agent and the developer. I’ve listened closely to the planning officer and I would like to propose we approve.”

The proposals had come in for a significant amount of criticism from residents, who argued the scheme would put significant pressure on local infrastructure and cause harm to both neighbouring properties and the High Weald National Landscape. In all, the council received more than 151 letters of objection.

An objection was also lodged by Peasmarsh Parish Council, with its concerns including the site’s lack of affordable housing. This element was discussed by the committee, which heard how the developer had provided evidence the scheme would not be viable with the affordable housing included. Officers said this would be reviewed once the development commenced.

The 41 new homes are expected to be made up of 10 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom, 10 three-bedroom, eight four-bedroom and one five-bedroom. The properties would have access to a shared green space.

Access to the site would be gained by demolishing a property known as Pippins, a three-bedroom house on Main Street.

For further information see application reference RR/2023/1707/P on the Rother District Council website.