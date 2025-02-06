Controversial plans for a housing development in Newick have been turned down by Lewes councillors.

On Wednesday (February 5), Lewes District Council’s planning committee refused proposals from developer BYond Homes Ltd to build 27 homes on land to the south of Allington Road.

Lewes planning officers had recommended approval, saying the proposals “would represent an appropriately efficient use of land”.

Objector Newick Parish Council argued the scheme would result in ‘coalescence’ of the village with its neighbouring settlement of North Chailey.

Site plans for the proposed development on land to the south of Allington Road. Image credit: Byond Homes Ltd

Similar concerns had been voiced by ward councillor Charlotte Keenan (Green), who argued the scheme would be in conflict with the district’s emerging local plan. Speaking during the meeting, Cllr Keenan said: “The development of our emerging local plan policies has been a lengthy and painstaking process … every aspect of the policies has been thoroughly thought through and debated, including the careful use of terminology and wording to ensure the best possible outcomes.

“I am proud of these policies, they are the strongest we could create given the constraints we face. We have only just completed this work, with the ink literally drying as the policies are being exhibited for public consultation. It is therefore puzzling that this site is being considered as it directly contradicts one of our core policies — the principle of coalescence.

“I believe that approving this development would set a bad precedent and create confusion. If core policies can be dismissed so easily, it undermines the integrity of the local plan policies.”

The policies quoted by Cllr Keenan have not yet been formally adopted by the council. Also notable is the fact the site has been put forward as a potential allocated area for development within the ongoing consultation on the emerging local plan, although officers said this potential allocation carries no weight at this stage of the process.

Cllr Stella Spiteri (Lib Dem), argued the scheme was acceptable. Cllr Spiteri said: “I think we are all in agreement that we are very concerned about coalescence and losing the identity of our villages but … in my opinion this may be an extension of Newick, rather than Newick going to Chailey.

“I would like to see that there were no more further developments going on, but I understand what [officers] have said about the smaller development, the protection of the woodland and the screening that has been offered. I think there have been some mitigations made, so I would be happy to propose [approval].”

Cllr James Meek (Green) put forward a motion to refuse the scheme, highlighting his concerns around coalescence. In response to this, officers offered some potential grounds for refusal, including harm to the character of the area and the site’s location outside of Newick’s development boundary.

The reasons for refusal suggested by officers did not include an explicit reference to ‘coalescence’. Officers said this was due to the council not having an adopted policy on this issue, but argued the concern could be addressed through a refusal based on harm to the area’s character.

When put to a vote, the motion to refuse resulted in a tie. As a result, committee chairman Lucy Agace (Green) used her casting vote to break the deadlock.

In doing so, Cllr Agace said: “I think this has been a very long discussion and I think we have certainly left no stone unturned.

“During the discussion I have been to-ing and fro-ing, as possibly you guys have as well, but I think I am going to fall on this one to vote to refuse on the grounds that have been explained explicitly.”

The site is formed of the same parcel of land as in the Mitchelswood Farm scheme — a long-running planning saga, which was ultimately rejected by the then secretary of state for housing in March 2021.

While it had a similar footprint to the rejected scheme (which came from a separate developer), the proposals from BYond Homes sought permission for far fewer homes and also sought to retain woodland at the site’s southern end.

The proposed development would have been made up of six one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom homes, eight three-bedroom homes and four four-bedroom homes. Of these, all six one-bedroom flats, three of the two-bedroom homes and two of the three-bedroom homes would have been classed as affordable housing.

For further information on the proposals see application reference LW/24/0217 on the Lewes District Council planning portal.