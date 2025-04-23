Controversial plans resubmitted for 800 homes and sports hub in Horsham
Developers Generator Group are lodging a new outline planning application with Horsham District Council for the development at Horsham Golf Club in Worthing Road.
The council turned down a previous application last year after expressing concerns about a lack of infrastructure in the area.
A total of 827 objections to the plans were also lodged and a protest petition with more than 3,500 signatures outlined concerns about the loss of green space and the impact on wildlife.
Now Generator Group is submitting a new application for the 800 homes, along with a sports and leisure hub including communal facilities, golf college, sports club house – containing a health and fitness spa – and an educational facility for Warren Clark Golfing Dreams – a charity that aims to introduce golf to disabled and disadvantaged people.
It also aims to provide a local convenience store and co-working space, outdoor sports and leisure facilities including a driving range, hockey pitches and training areas ‘all supported by the delivery of up to 800 homes.’
In turning down the previous application, the council said the site was outside the built-up area boundary and was not allocated for development in either the Horsham District Planning Framework or the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.
They further maintained there was a lack of education provision, and expressed concerns over noise being generated from Worthing Road and the A24, and the risk of flooding in the area.
