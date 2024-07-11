Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial proposals for a major housing development in Peasmarsh are set to go in front of Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (July 18), Rother District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build 41 new homes on an area of greenfield land to the south of Main Street.

The proposals have come in for a significant amount of criticism from residents, who argue the scheme would put significant pressure on local infrastructure and cause harm to both neighbouring properties and the High Weald National Landscape.

A layout of the proposed site to the south of Main Street, Peasmarsh. Image credit: Rx Architects Ltd

In all, the council has received more than 151 letters of objection.

An objection has also been raised by Peasmarsh Parish Council. This covers several grounds, including access, drainage and the lack of affordable housing.

In a statement submitted in response to the application, a spokesman for the parish council said: “We have neither the expertise, time or wish to challenge the figures used to justify the unviability of the plan but would question why the previous application managed to include an affordable housing element for a smaller number of dwellings and are we really meant to believe that costs have now increased to such an extent, presumably due to various economic woes, that an approximate 30 per cent increase in the number of dwellings has resulted in the scheme suddenly becoming unviable.

“Perhaps the developer may wish to withdraw the application until economic conditions improve and an affordable element can once more be included.”

The site has previously been allocated as space for 45 houses in the district’s Development and Site Allocations (DaSA) Local Plan.

The shortfall of houses, the mix of housing proposed and the fact the scheme would not provide any affordable housing means the proposals are not compliant with the council’s planning policies, nor the recently made Peasmarsh Neighbourhood Plan.

Council planning officers are recommending approval, however, as they consider the benefits of the scheme to outweigh its drawbacks.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The provision of the 40 dwellings (net) proposed, would help to significantly boost the supply of housing in the district, which should be afforded substantial weight and accords with the Government’s objective of ‘significantly boosting’ the supply of homes.”

The spokesman added: “Overall, the adverse impacts of the scheme would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the National Planning Policy Framework taken as a whole.

“Accordingly, on this occasion the adverse impact of allowing development that conflicts with the neighbourhood plan housing mix requirement, albeit that the PNP acknowledges the site is already allocated within the DaSA, is not considered to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits and therefore it is recommended that planning permission is granted.”

In all, the 41 new homes would be made up of 10 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom units, 10 three-bedroom units, eight four-bedroom units and one five-bedroom unit. The properties would have access to a shared green space.

Access to the site would be gained by demolishing a property known as Pippins, a three-bedroom house on Main Street.

For further information see application reference RR/2023/1707/P on the Rother District Council website.