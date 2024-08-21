Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial proposals to build housing in place of garages have been approved.

On Tuesday (August 20), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to replace a block of garages in Wadhurst Close with a house and six apartments.

During the same meeting, the committee also approved a separate application to demolish a block of garages to the rear of Durham Court in Rockhurst Drive and build a terrace of four new homes in its place.

The applications were unconnected, other than both involving the demolition of garages.

But both schemes had proven to be controversial with neighbours, with objectors raising similar concerns around loss of parking and impact on highway safety. In all the council received 31 letters of objection in connection with the Wadhurst Close scheme and 43 in connection with the Durham Court scheme, although the objections to the latter relate to several different versions of the plans.

Similarly both schemes had been recommended for approval by council planning officers, who judged the benefits of additional housing to outweigh the downsides of either proposal.

Following discussion, committee members judged both schemes to be acceptable and approved both in line with the officers’ recommendations.

For further information about the Wadhurst Close proposals see application reference 240035 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website. See application reference 240166 for the Durham Court scheme.