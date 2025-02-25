Controversial speed bumps removed from Horsham supermarket

Now you see them … Now you don’t. Controversial speed bumps at a Horsham supermarket have been removed following a public outcry.

Hundreds of drivers complained that the speed bumps – by a zebra crossing at Tesco Extra in Broadbridge Heath – were too high, were damaging cars and leading to traffic jams on nearby roads.

They condemned the speed bumps as ‘ridiculous’ but anger turned to relief when one of the ramps ‘disappeared’ in January. However, many drivers were once more dismayed when it later returned.

But there was relief again this week when the speed ramps again disappeared – amid hopes that they will not once more return.

Supermarket giant Tesco had earlier dismissed claims that the new speed bumps were ‘too high’ and maintained they were a standard height and complied with Highways’ guidance.

However, Horsham MP John Milne said his office had contacted Tesco directly after he received concerns from a number of consituents. And in a social media statement today (February 25) he said: “I am pleased to say that I have now received confirmation that that they will be replaced with lower ones.”

Residents took to Facebook to express their relief. One said: “Common sense prevails.” Another asked: “What the hell are they up too? Bring them in, bring them out constantly.” And another said they were “in and out like the hokey cokey.”

Another added: “They damaged one of my son’s cars. Thank goodness they have gone.” And another also expressed relief at the ramps’ removal. “Thank God for that,” she said. “They are totally ridiculous.”

Tesco has again been approached for comment.