Controversy after signpost sticker in Bognor Regis seems to mock disabled people

Beachgoers have reacted with anger after an official West Sussex County Council signpost was vandalised with a sticker mocking a lack of access for the disabled.

Furious locals in Bognor Regis say the sticker, which reads "disabled and wheel chairs not welcome on coastal path on beach or beach -- tough luck", is a warped attempt to cause hurt to those who struggle to access the coast.

The sign, which is designed to inform visitors about wildlife on the shoreline, is at the end of an alley that runs down the side of houses in Marquis Way off Craigwell Lane in Aldwick.

Ben Vaughan, a Bognorian who now lives and works in London, saw the sign on a recent visit to the beach. He said: "It's absolutely horrendous. Cruel beyond belief. Mocking the disabled like this is disgusting. To think that some sad, pathetic individual has gone to the trouble to do this is utterly depressing.

The sign, including the controversial sticker.

"I understand entirely that it is impossible for wheelchair users to have full access to remote parts of the coastline, such as this. But to aim this poisonous scorn at those folks because of their disability – if indeed that is what it is -- is simply beyond comprehension."

Amanda Newton, a councillor from nearby Yapton, has been a wheelchair user since a devastating cycling accident in 2015. The mum of four says the sticker may well have been added by someone with a disability trying to make a point.

She said: "Initially, I was absolutely shocked and horrified to think how on earth could someone be so unkind and thoughtless to write such a horrid thing! But having spoken to friends and family members asking what they thought of the sign, it might not be some ignorant, able-bodied (person) being unkind it might actually be someone with a disability or connected to someone with a disability making a point that the coastal path is not accessible for wheelchairs so basically, it's tough!

"The sticker has been added to the original sign so someone has gone to great lengths to add this statement and feeling very strongly about not being able to access the costal path so maybe it's something that needs addressing and it needs to be made more accessible if and where possible."

