Cooking on a Budget sessions in Littlehampton show nutritious, delicious meals do not have to cost a fortune

Free cooking sessions in Littlehampton are helping people to learn how to make nutritious, delicious meals on a budget.

Run by Turning Tides Ending Local Homelessness at the charity's Littlehampton Hub, the Cooking on a Budget sessions are open to all.

Anyone aged 18 or over can drop in and join in creating at least two courses using ingredients commonly found in a foodbank parcel or available from Littlehampton Community Fridge.

Turning Tides says the aim is to prove that nutritious, delicious meals do not have to cost a fortune.

Cooking on a Budget sessions are run every other week on Wednesdays, a day devoted to wellbeing, connection and trying something new at the hub, at Littlehampton United Reformed Church in High Street.

On the alternate weeks, Wellbeing Wednesdays are a welcoming space where Turning Tides shares practical tips and techniques for managing daily stresses, encourages meaningful conversations, and supports people in setting and working towards their personal goals.

Each session includes activity tasters such as PureStretch, tapping and meditation, offering a free opportunity to explore different ways to relax and recharge. Turning Tides can then signpost people to local services and groups so they can continue the activities they enjoy regularly.

The sessions are completely free and open to anyone in the community aged 18 or over – no need to sign up in advance, just drop in and join in