Coole Bevis LLP employees complete London to Brighton Bike Ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two employees from leading Sussex Law firm, Coole Bevis LLP, complete the iconic London to Brighton Cycle Ride raising vital funds for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

Eleisha Ropke and Jake Willifer joined over 5,000 cyclists for the annual 55-mile bike ride, known for its scenic yet demanding route. Together, the pair have raised over £800 which will contribute towards fundraising initiatives for the year ahead in support of the firm’s chosen charity, Chestnut Tree House. Their fundraising efforts gained support from colleagues, clients, and the wider community, contributing to the overall success of this event.

Commenting on the ride, Eleisha and Jake said, “We haven’t been cycling for long but when we found out about the London to Brighton ride, we thought let’s do it, although we’ll be driving up Ditchling Beacon in future! We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that supported us by donating to such a great cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleisha completed the ride in just over 3.5 hours, securing 112th place overall—an outstanding accomplishment, especially considering it was her first time taking on the challenge.

Eleisha at the start line

Coole Bevis LLP, which has offices in Brighton, Hove, Horsham and Worthing were delighted to commence their charitable support with Chestnut Tree House in April this year, following a vote by their employees. This was in recognition of the wonderful work they do to provide hospice care services and community support for children and young people with life-limiting conditions across Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Employees at the firm also generously donated a total of 35 bags of clothes and other items to be sold at Chestnut Tree House’s charity shops which are located across Sussex. Due to the rise in the cost of living, charity shops continually require stock to meet the increasing demand, therefore, all donations will have a significant impact on the revenue generated from their outlets.

Corporate Business Development Executive at Chestnut Tree House, Ella Pilkington commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to send a huge thank you to the team at Coole Bevis LLP from all of us at Chestnut Tree House. The team’s continued support and fundraising efforts are vital to ensure we can continue to operate our Hospice and provide essential services to the families, children and young people in need of our care.”

Jake at the finish

Coole Bevis LLP has a long-standing tradition of supporting charitable initiatives, and this latest achievement further underscores the firm’s dedication to making a difference both in and out of the office.