The show took place in the Ascension Church on Saturday, December 10, and featured carol singers in full costume, as well as a compere dressed as Charles Dickens.
Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin, who attended the event, called the concert ‘marvellous’.
He said: “The choir’s voices were beautifully in harmony and the soloists gave stunning performances. Coro Nuovo choir put great detail into their choice of carols and costumes and the brilliant compere as Charles Dickens put a very festive thread through the whole of the evening.
“Thank you to all the cast from Coro Nuovo for a perfect introduction to Christmas.”
Coro Nuovo was founded in 2013 by Andrew Rees and Catherine Kent. It consists of about 40 experienced singers who get together for concerts in spring, summer and Christmas with around four rehearsals per concert.
Visit coronuovo.org.uk.