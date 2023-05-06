Coronation year means Goodwood House, north of Chichester in West Sussex is playing host to an exciting exhibition celebrating the central involvement of the Dukes of Richmond in past coronations.

The Dukes of Richmond were significantly involved in many of the coronations that took place between 1702 and 1953, mostly as bearers of the Sceptre with the Dove.

This important crown jewel is presented to the monarch just before the moment of crowning. How were the Dukes of Richmond appointed to undertake this honour? What did they have to wear, do and say on the great day itself? What was participating in a coronation really like?

This exhibition answers these questions and brings together splendid coronation robes, coronets, a page boy’s outfit, Queen Victoria’s cushion and many more treasures to recreate just what it was like to be involved in a coronation in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

Goodwood Curator Clementine de la Poer Beresford putting the finishing touches to the Coronation robes worn by 9th Duke and Duchess of Richmond in 1937 and 1953. Photographed by Jonathan James Wilson.

Goodwood is a unique estate set in 12,000 acres of rolling South Downs countryside. Owned by the Dukes of Richmond since 1697, it is best known for its extraordinary mix of sporting activities, which includes horseracing, motor racing, golf, flying, shooting and cricket, all started by various enthusiastic members of the family over the last three hundred years.

The estate welcomes over one million visitors each year for a countryside getaway, whether to enjoy one of the headline events or the pleasures on offer year round: a newly introduced Health Programme; the field to fork food philosophy of award-winning restaurant Farmer, Butcher, Chef; a day’s golf on one of two championship courses; touring the most recent exhibition in Goodwood House; watching vintage warbirds take off from the Aerodrome or simply relishing the restorative natural setting of the South Downs.

Strong links to the local community have always been important to Goodwood, alongside creating positive social, cultural and economic impact. The estate employs almost 650 permanent staff and a recent economic impact study conducted by London School of Economics (2020) found an estimated economic contribution of over £300 million annually into the local economy.

The summer exhibition at Goodwood is open until October https://www.goodwood.com/visit-eat-stay/goodwood-house/exhibitions/

