Coronation Street actor opens Southwick Community Centre summer fair as 80th anniversary celebrations bridge generations

Best known for his role as Richard Hillman in Coronation Street, Brian cut the ribbon to open the summer fair as the new patron of the community centre and The Barn Theatre.

Jayne Routley, centre manager, said it was a great day on Saturday, August 9, and the celebrations bridged generations, honouring the rich history of the organisation.

She added: "From newborns to the spirited 94-year-old Rita, who stayed from start to finish and had a go at everything, what a fab day it was. The event was a vibrant reflection of the community we have nurtured in Southwick over the decades.

"We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come. This celebration was not only a reflection of the past but a reminder of the bright future ahead."

Brian launched the festivities with a heartfelt speech, alongside chair of trustees Malcolm Gough, setting the tone for a celebration filled with history, joy and anticipation.

Guests were greeted by a wide array of engaging activities, exhibitions and performances, each highlighting the diverse talents and creative spirit of the centre's affiliated groups.

Jayne said: "Visitors enjoyed performances, demonstrations and displays, showcasing the incredible talent that has flourished within our community. From live music to interactive workshops, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

"Guests were given exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, providing them with a rare glimpse into the workings of our resident theatre groups, Wick Theatre Company, The Southwick Players and Southwick Opera. The tours also featured discussions with dedicated volunteers, who talked about their exciting roles behind the curtains.

"The event truly embodied the essence of community, welcoming guests of all ages. From toddlers experiencing their first fair to Rita, who has been part of the organisation for decades, the celebration was a testament to the strength of connections that transcend age.

"Thank you so much to all those who have supported us throughout the years, especially our staff, volunteers and guests who made this fair such an unforgettable occasion."

Music was provided by singer Naomi Bedford and guitarist Paul Simonds, who took along their son Luca Gene for his third gig.

1 . Southwick Community Centre 80th Actor Brian Capron cut the ribbon and gave a heartfelt speech, alongside chair of trustees Malcolm Gough Photo: Jayne Routley

2 . Southwick Community Centre 80th Visitors enjoyed performances, demonstrations and displays from affiliated groups Photo: Jayne Routley

3 . Southwick Community Centre 80th Volunteers gave exclusive behind-the-scenes tours to showcase backstage at The Barn Theatre Photo: Jayne Routley