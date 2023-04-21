Coronation street parties are a chance to reconnect, says Bognor Regis organiser

Coronation street parties are locked in all over the country, and West Sussex has more than its fair share of the fun. Residents up and down the county will be putting out bunting, setting up BBQs, pulling out the beers and filling up on snacks to celebrate the formal coronation of King Charles III on May 6, and we spoke to the organiser of one such event to find out more about what makes them so much fun.

"We really regretted not doing anything for the Jubilee, which is a shame,” said Rebecca, who is organising a street party in Aldwick Gardens on May 7. “I remember we all got talking during the lockdown, and we all said ‘oh when this is over we must do that BBQ’ and we still haven’t done it. So it’s about trying to recapture that sense of community.”

Arun District Council invited residents to apply for a road closure to facilitate a road party earlier this year and, though applications have since closed, there are still 20 events taking place throughout the district.

CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

That sense of scope or popularity is reflected in the size of Rebecca’s street party which, she says, will probably involve as many as 80 people. “It’s really good,” she said. “And much bigger than I thought it was going to be. But it was all about capturing that sense of community spirit, and giving our children something to remember. I remember thinking that the jubilee was a once-in-a lifetime event and this feels a lot like that.”

Alongside the independently organised street parties, town and parish councils throughout West Sussex are organising their own events to celebrate the Jubilee, and those who were not able to organise a street party have been encouraged to organise a street meet – which will not require a formal road closure. Alongside this, West Sussex County Council have organised a range of events across the county, which members of the public are encouraged to participate in.