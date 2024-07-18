Coronation Street star joins talented Eastbourne twins as they celebrate graduation success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twin sisters from Eastbourne, Carys and Sian Clarke (19), are celebrating success after graduating in Professional Dance from the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School. The dancing duo were presented with their diploma certificates by Coronation Street’s Jodie Prenger, who made a surprise appearance at their recent graduation ceremony.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV and musical theatre star, who plays Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street, congratulated the pair on their achievements and praised their hard work and determination. She also gave out a series of special awards before speaking to graduates about life in the industry, offering tips and advice on how to prepare for their future careers. The high flying twins, who have both been dancing since the age of two, now have their sights set on becoming professional dancers.

Jodie, who shot to fame in 2008 after winning the role of Nancy in the BBC One show ‘I’d Do Anything’, has starred in numerous theatre productions including A Taste of Honey, Abigail’s Party, Shirley Valentine, Annie, Les Misérables, Fat Friends and Calamity Jane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Liverpool Theatre School’s graduation ceremony, she said: “It’s been a real pleasure to celebrate such a fabulous day with the dance and musical theatre graduates at Liverpool Theatre School.

Jodie Prenger Joins Carys and Sian Clarke as they Celebrate Graduation Success

“They have clearly all worked incredibly hard to make it this far and I’m so excited for them as they go off to pursue their dreams as professional performers. Their families, friends and tutors must feel very proud. Huge congratulations to all of the graduates!

Liverpool Theatre School Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “Graduation is a very special occasion and we’re thrilled Jodie was able to take some time away from the cobbles to play such an important part in our celebrations.

“Well done to all of this year’s wonderful graduates, many of whom have already managed to land professional roles. Special congratulations to Carys and Sian, it’s been fantastic helping them grow as performers over the last few years and we’re brimming with pride as they launch their careers in the industry. This may be their last day at Liverpool Theatre School but they will always be part of the family. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Theatre School, which marks its 85th anniversary this year, is one of the city’s longest running performing arts schools. The centre of excellence boasts a long list of success stories, with graduates starring in hit shows such as SIX, Frozen the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

The specialist stage school, rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, accepts only the most talented students on its elite training programmes in dance, musical theatre and acting. All courses at Liverpool Theatre School are designed to give young people the skills they need to pursue professional careers in the performing arts industry.

As part of a commitment to making professional training more accessible to young performers from working class backgrounds, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries every year including the Dance and Drama Awards (DaDA) and the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship. The special bursary was introduced in honour of the late comedian, who was a much-loved patron.

As well as providing elite training, Liverpool Theatre School also offers evening and weekend classes for young people between the ages of 4-16 through its Junior Academy. To find out more about Liverpool Theatre School, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.