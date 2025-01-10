Correction: Hastings area rail line closure

By Observer reporter
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The headline ('Hastings area rail line to close for nearly a month starting this weekend') and introduction ('Engineering work that will close the Hastings to Ashford line for more than three weeks gets underway on Saturday') to an online article, dated 16/10/2024 on sussexexpress.co.uk, were incorrect.

As stated later in the article, the repair to Ore Tunnel was due to begin on Saturday, October 19, and continue until Sunday, November 3.

We apologise for this error and any confusion it may have caused.

Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice