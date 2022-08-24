Cost of living crisis: Concerns over Horsham families 'pushed into destitution'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now organisers of Horsham’s foodbank have sent out an urgent plea for help to Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith.

The charity group Horsham Matters – which runs the foodbank – is urging the MPs to press both Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to act now to curb energy costs and invest in the social security system.

Horsham Matters managing director Emma Elnaugh said: “We have seen an increase in the number of Horsham district residents from all walks of life needing support from our foodbank.

"The cost of living crisis has impacted all of us, but as food and energy prices soar, people whose budget is already stretched are being pushed into destitution.

"The Government support package will be overshadowed by the further increase in energy prices due to come.

"On top of this, the price of food and other essential items will also be increasing due to inflation.”

She said the least well off would be hit the hardest. "Demand for our services is continuing, more and more residents are facing poverty.”

Horsham foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust network, has so far this year provided 3,792 food parcels with 1,523 given to children.

It saw a 123 per cent increase in usage in July compared to the same period last year.

And 50 per cent of foodbank users said their need was a direct result of the cost of living crisis.

"In June we fed 616 people,” said Emma. “If current demand continues we expect to feed more than 900 people in August and, with prices due to increase again in October, we anticipate our foodbank to be pushed to the very limit of ensuring we are able to provide food to those in need.”

She added: “The Government must now step up and support those most in need to prevent a difficult winter becoming a catastrophe for families on low incomes.”