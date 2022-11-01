Edendale Lodge Care Home in Crowhurst, near Battle, said it has launched a Winter Warmers campaign aimed at taking the chill out of the crisis as people struggle with rising energy bills.

Opening the doors of its care home, Edendale Lodge added it is inviting its neighbours to treat the care home as a warm hub this autumn and winter while enjoying good company and conversation.

Zoe Kendall, manager at Edendale Care Home, said: “We want to be good neighbours and help those in our community manage the potential hardship of this autumn and coming winter. Our home is always warm, and incredibly friendly, it’s the least we can do to support everyone.”

Edendale Lodge Care Home in Crowhurst, near Battle, is opening up as a 'warm hub' this autumn and winter

The care home said the open-door policy throughout autumn and winter is there for anyone who wants to pass the time, meet new friends, and use fewer draining resources in their own home. A cuppa and slice of cake, or for those who would rather, soup and roll is being offered. The only thing the care home asks for in return is a £1 donation towards the Care Workers' Charity.

Amid the rising costs of bills within the UK, more people are struggling to afford their heating leading to the creation of ‘warm hubs’.

According to End Fuel Poverty Coalition, 16.4 million people will be in fuel poverty this winter.

Anyone wanting to organise a visit should make their booking directly by ringing the care home on 01424 830295 or emailing [email protected]