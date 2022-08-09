Cost of living crisis: Government urged to cancel October energy price cap rise by Lewes Liberal Democrats

The latest price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers for average energy usage in England, Scotland and Wales for October - is due to be announced at the end of this month and will come into affect in October.

The expected rise could see energy bills for a typical household hit £4,266 next year – consultancy Cornwall Insight has warned.

The higher estimate means the average household would be paying £355 a month, instead of £164 a month currently.

The expected rise could see energy bills for a typical household hit £4,266 next year – consultancy Cornwall Insight has warned. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Liberal Democrat candidate for Lewes, James MacCleary, has called on the Government to cancel October’s price cap increase – accusing Conservatives of ’stalling in the face of a national emergency’.

Mr MacCleary said: “People across Sussex are struggling to make ends meet and need a lifeline if they are to get through this frightening hike in energy bills.

“This Conservative Government is stalling in the face of a national emergency and, yet again, is simply not doing enough to put money back in the pockets of hard-working people.”

The Liberal Democrats believe cancelling the October price cap increase could save families in Lewes more than £1,600.

The party states the Government would instead pay the shortfall to energy suppliers so that they can afford to supply customers at the current rates.

The Lib Dems say the estimated £36 billion cost should be met by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits, and using the Government’s higher-than-expected VAT revenues as a result of soaring inflation.

The party is also calling for more targeted support for vulnerable and low income households.

This would include doubling the Warm Homes Discount to £300 and extending it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit, while investing in insulating fuel poor homes to bring prices down.

Maria Caulfield said: “It’s a good job that the Lib Dems are no longer in Government as their plan was to put a further penny on income tax which would have hit families hard at this difficult time.”

Mr MacCleary continued: “Maria Caulfield should be fighting for local people in Westminster ahead of a grim economic winter. Instead, she is too busy worrying about the impact the Conservative leadership contest will have on her ministerial career whilst people here suffer.

"It is time Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven, Polegate and the villages had an MP which put local people first.

“Countless families and pensioners across Sussex are already struggling, and they cannot wait for a new Conservative leader to act. We need urgent action now.”

Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, told The Express that the government is helping people with the cost of energy price rises via the £150 council tax grant – which households have already received.

Ms Caulfield also said households will receive £400 this autumn to help with energy bills.

Pensioners will also receive an additional £300 on top of their normal winter fuel allowance and an emergency budget is planned by the government for September to discuss further support options.