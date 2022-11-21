Fi McLachlan, trustee at the Baptist Church, said: “Warm Space, part of the Warm Welcome UK initiative, is for anyone in the community wanting to spend time in a warm space – not at your own expense. Hosted at the Baptist Church, Sussex Road (near the Carpet Right roundabout) the venue is open for people to come, spend time, read, chat, play a game, drink coffee, grab a bowl of soup, work or study in the Work Zone, with charging points and Wi-Fi access available.”