The new community venue will be at Haywards Heath Baptist Church in Sussex Road from Monday, November 28.
A free cafe space and Work Zone will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm.
Fi McLachlan, trustee at the Baptist Church, said: “Warm Space, part of the Warm Welcome UK initiative, is for anyone in the community wanting to spend time in a warm space – not at your own expense. Hosted at the Baptist Church, Sussex Road (near the Carpet Right roundabout) the venue is open for people to come, spend time, read, chat, play a game, drink coffee, grab a bowl of soup, work or study in the Work Zone, with charging points and Wi-Fi access available.”
It is for all ages and will be staffed by volunteers. There is no need to book. To find out more email [email protected]