Cost-of-living crisis in Haywards Heath: new ‘warm space’ to open at church

A church in Haywards Heath is set to open a ‘warm space’ to help residents save money on heating this winter.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

The new community venue will be at Haywards Heath Baptist Church in Sussex Road from Monday, November 28.

A free cafe space and Work Zone will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm.

The new 'warm space' will be at Haywards Heath Baptist Church in Sussex Road from Monday, November 28. Picture: Google Street View

Fi McLachlan, trustee at the Baptist Church, said: “Warm Space, part of the Warm Welcome UK initiative, is for anyone in the community wanting to spend time in a warm space – not at your own expense. Hosted at the Baptist Church, Sussex Road (near the Carpet Right roundabout) the venue is open for people to come, spend time, read, chat, play a game, drink coffee, grab a bowl of soup, work or study in the Work Zone, with charging points and Wi-Fi access available.”

It is for all ages and will be staffed by volunteers. There is no need to book. To find out more email [email protected]

