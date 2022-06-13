Cost of living crisis: New scheme to fight food poverty and waste in Chichester

Green Party Councillor, Sarah Sharp, who represents Chichester South on the county, district and city councils has organised Whyke’s first UKHarvest Pop-Up Pantry starting on Friday June 17 at St George’s Centenary Centre, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD.

It has been described as ‘the perfect opportunity’ for residents to access affordable food and ongoing support. It is open to anyone who is on a tight budget, for any reason and residents do not need a referral.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pop-Up Pantry will take place 10–11am every other Friday until August, when the initial trial will be reviewed. Subject to the success of the trial, and to extra funding, the Pop-Up Pantry will run weekly.

Cllr Sarah Sharp

Cllr Sharp said: “I’m delighted to bring the first Pop-Up Pantry to Whyke. It’s terrible to think that this food would otherwise go in the bin when there are families struggling to put food on the table.

"I encourage anyone to pop by – you can just come to stop food waste or to help your family's food bills. Simply bring a bag and choose the food you need for a suggested donation of £2.50.”

Volunteers will be providing tea and coffee and encourage residents to stop for a friendly chat. The Pop-Up Pantry will also be a place to get useful advice from different council services or agencies.

Cllr Sharp continues: “I’m grateful to St George’s Church for the venue, and to the volunteers. This is the start of working together in Chichester South with schools, churches, local charities and agencies to make Whyke an even better place to live.”

The fortnightly dates are as follows: June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, August 12 and August 26. Chichester City Council has provided the funding to start off the project.