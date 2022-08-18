Cost of living crisis public meeting in Hastings town centre this weekend
A public meeting over the cost of living crisis is taking place in Hastings town centre on Saturday August 20 from 1pm – 3pm.
The open-air meeting has been organised by The People’s Assembly, with representatives from Extinction Rebellion Hastings and St Leonards, Warmer Sussex, Transition Town Hastings and Energise Sussex Coast.
A spokesperson said: “If you are worried about heating and food bill rises and our government funding oil and gas instead of affordable green energy, then come along and have your say and listen and talk with local professionals already working on food and fuel poverty.”
The public meeting is taking place between Jempsons and Costa Coffee from 1pm – 3pm on Saturday August 20. Organisers say an alternative venue has been sourced in the event of poor weather.