The meeting, which took place at Orfold Farm on Friday (June 24), follows the publication of the National Food Strategy – as the Government attempts to tackle the rising pressures households are under to manage their food shop budgets, as the cost of living continues to rise.

Farmers spoke about wide-ranging issues included better labelling of locally-produced food, new rules to make schools, hospitals and prisons ‘Buy British’, and changes to farm support payments to help the cash flow of farmers.

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, attended the event and discussed the ways in which landowners can support the provision of small scale developments of affordable homes for local people.

Mr Griffith said: “There’s never been a more important time to show support for our farmers and the countryside. The large turnout at this meeting showed the level of interest in how we secure supplies of British food and protect rural parts of Sussex."

Fly-tipping was also discussed, as farmers are often the ones impacted by the mess and the cost of clearing it up.

Mr Griffith shared details of Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ plans to tackle illegally dumped waste.

This includes removing fees for households disposing of DIY waste at council-run recycling centres, and grants to stake out fly-tipping hotspots.

Mr Griffith said: “We had a wide ranging discussion that covered action on fly-tipping or trespass to buying British and helping our food producers export. I am also grateful to local farmers, the Mitchell family, for kindly hosting this meeting.”