Cost of living crisis: 'Warm banks' could be set up in Horsham

Horsham District Council is currently discussing what could be done.

If it goes ahead it could mean the council making use of halls and other buildings where people could keep warm as household energy bills start to soar.

Typical energy bills are set to rise to more than £3,500 from October and to even more next year.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: "As a council we are having conversations about the topic of Warm Bank provision, but these discussions are only in the early stages.

"Our conversations are more focused on potential local community settings across the Horsham district.

"At the moment these are community services discussions which will contribute towards an agreed proposal at a later stage."