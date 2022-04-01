Customers of Southern Water have been reminded of the support available to them as the the cost of living rises this week in West Sussex.

The water supplier announced it's combined water and wastewater bills would fall by 1.3%, but many other household expenses are going up at the start of the financial year.

Katy Taylor, Chief Customer Officer, says: “If you’re finding it hard to pay your bills due to the surging costs-of-living or for any other reason, our message remains: ‘Please get in touch with us because we can help. Ring us or visit https://www.southernwater.co.uk/account/help-paying-your-bill"

Southern Water, which provides water and wastewater services in the West Sussex area, said it offers a range of support to customers – including payment holidays, special tariffs and tailored payment plans.

The company also stated it offers support and extra help for those living with long-term illness, disability, the elderly and even new parents or parents with young children, who along with others, are entitled to join the Priority Service Register (PSR).

Southern Water said it also offers a free water-saving home visit, where one of its engineers could fit up to £100 of water-saving devices in a customer’s home.

In February, Southern Water announced that the average combined household bill for water and wastewater treatment services would be falling by £5 a month (1.3%).