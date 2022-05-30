Jasper and Willow beat hundreds of other entries to take their place as one of three contenders in the Outstanding Cat Category, celebrating cats that have been adopted from animal charities.

The brother and sister duo, who were adopted from Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, were selected as finalists in recognition of the comfort they have brought to patients and their families and friends, as well as staff at the hospice since they arrived in 2018.

Front of house manager for St Peter & St James Hospice Jackie Manville explained: “Jasper and Willow have had a hugely positive effect on everyday life at the hospice and are much valued members of the team.

Could Jasper and Willow from Haywards Heath be Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year winners?

“They spend a lot of time with patients and their family and friends, bringing comfort to those at the end of life, and to those who are grieving. A lot of time is spent sitting and watching and having our cats to stroke really helps, making the hospice more homely.

“Jasper in particular seems to intuitively know when patients are having a difficult day, or if they are in need of company. He’ll hop onto the bed and just sit quietly, purring away. It’s enough to raise a smile and helps people relax when they’re feeling tense and worried.

“For the staff too, having Jasper and Willow around is wonderful. On a hard day, just walking around the corner and seeing them is enough to give you a lift. During the pandemic, their constant presence was a huge comfort to everyone in difficult times.”

St Peter & St James Hospice at North Chailey provides end of life care and support to the local community across Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Uckfield and Lewes, as well as the surrounding villages.

Staff at the hospice now face a nail-biting wait until August 4 when winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel, an event attended by celebrities including entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, Lioness Ellen White, actress Gaynor Faye, drag artist Ginny Lemon, Dancing on Ice star Frankie Seaman and ex-England footballer David Seaman MBE.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.

If Jasper and Willow win their category, they will also be in with a chance of being crowned National Cat of the Year, following in the paw prints of previous winner Minty, a three-legged cat from Holywell, Wales, who helped six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions.