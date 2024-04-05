Could The Brighton Marathon be a breeze for Team FOLVH - Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will the conditions be right for our runners - Easy or Tough ?

Rob Dyke is relatively new to marathon running, recently completing his first Marathon just under a month ago in Barcelona.

Rob says: "Living in Lewes with school aged children, myself and my friends around me, we really value having the hospital nearby.

Steve Lloyd

"Our family routinely use Lewes Victoria Hospital - particularly the Urgent Treatment Centre at least once a year and we couldn't be without it.

"As part of my sponsorship plans I am reminding my school community here at Southover School to pitch in, as we all are so fortunate to have it on our doorstep."

We will see how it goes for Rob on the big day, sunshine is expected so perhaps conditions will be similar to Barcelona Marathon that Rob nailed, but the breeze coming up from the coast will impact the speed of all runners so they will be hoping for a tail wind not a head wind...

Andy Perris is excited to complete The Brighton Marathon. As a photographer, Andy says he is used to nice countryside trails with opportunities to stop and take a pic which sometimes gives him a good excuse for a quick recovery break!

Marathon runner Rob Dyke

Andy says: "I started running five years ago and I did the Beginners class run by Lewes Athletic Club. My main aim was running 5K under 30 mins.

"The running became addictive and a big part of my life now. Yet the thought of running 26.2 miles even for a brilliant cause terrifies me, but it is a perfect fit after my half marathons in Brighton and Beachy Head.

"As part of my fundraising for Lewes Victoria Hospital, I am approaching businesses that I worked with over the years"

Andy completed the Brighton Half in February and the Beachy Head a few weeks later, so he should be well practiced but it maybe tough nevertheless. All runners recognise that sometimes the runs may turn into a walk if it gets too tough so perhaps that might be the case for some of the run for Andy.

Andrew Perris

Steve Lloyd is delighted to be supporting the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital charity by running The Brighton Marathon 2024.

Steve says: "This will be my 4th Marathon and provides me with a opportunity to run and raise money for a great cause. I have a young family and extended family who live locally and I recognise the importance of having access to a local hospital for non- urgent care and day surgery procedures.

"I'm hoping to raise as much money as I can as part of Team FOLVH,"

Steve loves running and started at school with cross country runs, he says: "Driven by my teacher, rain or shine and often in the freezing cold, we would run up and down hills. It wasn't fun, but it set me on a path of appreciating the benefits of running, not just for physical health but mental heath.

Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital have been working with runners to raise funds for the hospital

"I now use it for relaxation and focus. Whilst the Marathon is a big undertaking, I love the focus and sense of achievement . There are so many key elements: training, managing the long-run schedule, sleep, recovery, fuel, hydration and pre-race prep.

"Trying to balance all these things and find the perfect balance is the fascinating part.

"I'm pretty competitive and I am always setting myself a time I want to achieve in my head, but of course with the reality of a busy work and family life, I am going into this run with the aim of enjoying the race, absorbing the atmosphere, the crowd support and of course raising money for a great cause.

Team FOLVH runners all agree that they look forward to a winning Marathon Sunday, enjoying the support and cheer and the day - yet it is the cause that is most important.

Follow this link below and support Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Brighton Marathon Runners as they raise funds for our local Lewes Victoria Hospital and you will see the items that the hospital needs.