Could you be a £3,000 winner in the St Michael's Hospice Big Summer Draw
Their weekly Lottery draw has a regular top prize of £2,000, but for one week only, you could win the increased prize of £3,000, plus there’s 57 other cash prizes up for grabs.
Playing the St Michael’s Hospice Lottery helps support people in Hastings and Rother living with life-limiting illnesses like Martin, who has been attending their Wellbeing Programme to support his physical goals, help him manage his pain and mental health.
Martin said: “Coming to the Hospice gives me a bit of an escape from things. You can talk to different people, and you get support from the whole team here too.”
Tickets are just £1 each and can be purchased online at lottery.stmichaelshospice.com/annualsummerdraw or you can give the Lottery Team a call on 01424 456384. Buy your tickets by May 30 to be in with a chance of winning a £20 Marks and Spencer voucher.
The St Michael’s Hospice Lottery has been running for 28 years and last year, players raised over £500,000 for the Hospice. If you’d like to find out more about the St Michael’s Hospice Lottery visit stmichaelshospice.com/lottery – remember, you must be aged 18 or over to play.
