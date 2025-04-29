Could you be a £3,000 winner in the St Michael's Hospice Big Summer Draw

St Michael's Hospice is holding a Big Summer Draw

The St Michael’s Hospice Lottery Team is offering the chance to win up to £3,000 in their Annual Summer Draw on Friday 1st August this year.

Their weekly Lottery draw has a regular top prize of £2,000, but for one week only, you could win the increased prize of £3,000, plus there’s 57 other cash prizes up for grabs.

Playing the St Michael’s Hospice Lottery helps support people in Hastings and Rother living with life-limiting illnesses like Martin, who has been attending their Wellbeing Programme to support his physical goals, help him manage his pain and mental health.

Martin said: “Coming to the Hospice gives me a bit of an escape from things. You can talk to different people, and you get support from the whole team here too.”

Tickets are just £1 each and can be purchased online at lottery.stmichaelshospice.com/annualsummerdraw or you can give the Lottery Team a call on 01424 456384. Buy your tickets by May 30 to be in with a chance of winning a £20 Marks and Spencer voucher.

The St Michael’s Hospice Lottery has been running for 28 years and last year, players raised over £500,000 for the Hospice. If you’d like to find out more about the St Michael’s Hospice Lottery visit stmichaelshospice.com/lottery – remember, you must be aged 18 or over to play.