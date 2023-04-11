This beautiful Bengal cat Milo is currently being looked after by the RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge centre in Hastings but is desperate for a loving home.

Milo is in need of a loving new home

Milo, aged five, is a sweet boy who is very talkative, say staff at the centre. A spokesperson said: “He is struggling to adapt to the cattery environment. He is a typical Bengal as he loves to chat. Milo needs an adult only home with no other pets. He would really like a rural home, or a home in a quiet area, as he is quite worried by traffic noises.

“Milo has a sensitive little tummy and needs a raised feeder and puzzle feeders at meal times as he tends to rush his food and can be a bit poorly afterwards. For such a large boy he really is a delicate little poppett and would love a home that would give him a nice quiet environment and time to settle in.”

If you are interested in adopting Milo, pleade call Bluebell Ridge on 01424 752121. To see other available cats, visitwww.bluebellridge.org/meet-our-cats.

Milo the Bengal cat

