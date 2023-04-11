Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
6 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
31 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
51 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Could you give a home to this adorable cat at a Hastings rescue centre?

This beautiful Bengal cat Milo is currently being looked after by the RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge centre in Hastings but is desperate for a loving home.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
Milo is in need of a loving new homeMilo is in need of a loving new home
Milo is in need of a loving new home

Milo, aged five, is a sweet boy who is very talkative, say staff at the centre. A spokesperson said: “He is struggling to adapt to the cattery environment. He is a typical Bengal as he loves to chat. Milo needs an adult only home with no other pets. He would really like a rural home, or a home in a quiet area, as he is quite worried by traffic noises.

“Milo has a sensitive little tummy and needs a raised feeder and puzzle feeders at meal times as he tends to rush his food and can be a bit poorly afterwards. For such a large boy he really is a delicate little poppett and would love a home that would give him a nice quiet environment and time to settle in.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested in adopting Milo, pleade call Bluebell Ridge on 01424 752121. To see other available cats, visitwww.bluebellridge.org/meet-our-cats.

Most Popular
Milo the Bengal catMilo the Bengal cat
Milo the Bengal cat

Have you read? Hastings pub is voted best in East Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Secret Sussex stations your network train will never stop at

HastingsRSPCA