Dogs for adoption: Could you give adorable Bailey a loving home in Sussex?

The handsome two-year-old thrives when he is keeping busy — whether that’s burning off some steam on a long walk, engaging in a game with his toys, solving an enrichment puzzle or participating in his training.

Active adopters who could match Bailey’s energy levels and who will enjoy teaching him lots of new skills, while supporting him with some ongoing training, would be perfect.

Bailey is only young and has 'lots of potential' but, due to a challenging start to life, also has a sensitive side.

Bailey

He is seeking a patient, compassionate family who will allow him to take each day as it comes and build up a bond over several meetings.

Currently lacking in social skills, Bailey can often become frustrated in the presence of other dogs.

The youngest members of his Bailey's family will need to be over the age of 16 and it is essential that he has a garden of his own to roam about in.

Bailey, a dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

If you love the outdoors, have a keen interest in reward-based training and are ready to dedicate your life to a dog who will relish every second by your side, then Bailey might just be the dog for you.

If you think you could give Bailey the active lifestyle that he longs for, please take a look at his profile on the Dogs Trust website.