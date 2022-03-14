Dogs for adoption: Could you give adorable Tula a loving home in Sussex?

The energetic two-year-old is looking for a family who can match her energy levels and lead an active lifestyle.

She enjoys activities that keep her busy brain stimulated, including participating in fun training, solving food-enrichment puzzles, or engaging in a game with her toys.

Ideally her adopters will be able to dedicate lots of time to support her with some additional training, as she has a great aptitude and passion to learn.

Tula, a dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

Just as cheeky as she is endearing, Tula does have an inclination for chasing other animals, so will need to be kept on lead at all times as well as wearing her harness and muzzle in public.

She requires a garden of her own at home so that she can burn off some steam and enjoy additional exercise and play time.

Tula is looking to live as the only pet in her new home and requires secluded walking locations to avoid seeing lots of other dogs.

She is a fantastic traveller in the car, which Dogs Trust Shoreham say is a great advantage when driving her to quieter areas.

All members of Tula's family must be over the age of 16, and her adopters will need to meet her on multiple occasions to begin building up a bond, before she fully packs her bags for good.

If you live within a two-hour drive to Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre, and think you could give Tula the loving home that she deserves, please check out her profile on the Dogs Trust website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming