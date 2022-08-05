Council ‘committed’ to stalled roundabout project in Bexhill

Council leaders have re-assured residents that they remain ‘committed’ to plans to revamp a roundabout in Bexhill. Picture from Google.

It comes amid frustration over stalled plans to revamp Ravenside Roundabout after more than two years of planning and negotiation.

Rother District Council claim a lack of progress following negotiations with roundabout owners, National Highways, has forced them to divert the £150,000 Bexhill Local Community Infrastructure Levy to pay for other schemes in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “We find ourselves in an extremely frustrating situation. Officers have worked tirelessly to get the project off the ground, but their efforts have been hampered not least by the presence of an invasive plant.

“With so many other ongoing projects in the town requiring funding, and the timescale for the Ravenside roundabout scheme relying on National Highways, we took the difficult decision to use the money for projects that are progressing.”

“We are absolutely committed to this project which is why it remains in our capital programme. The roundabout’s unkempt appearance gives a very poor first impression to visitors and action needs to be taken. As soon as the roundabout is clear and we are in the position to move forward, we will look for funding.”

A spokesperson for the council added: “National Highways have said that the invasive plant – Horsetail – can only be removed by its contractors.