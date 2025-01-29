Council confirms off street parking available to residents affected by town centre road closure in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex County Council has confirmed that alternative off-street parking will be available to residents affected by the closure of a road in Eastbourne town centre due to the Victoria Place regeneration.

The proposed improvements on the section of Terminus Road between Grand Parade and Trinity Trees aim to ‘improve the look and feel of the town centre to create a more attractive and vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy’.

Ahead of the closure, some residents have voiced their concerns the road being closed.

Reacting to the news of the closure of the road on Facebook Janet Forbes said: “Another couple of months when I can't do my regular weekly shop at Bakers and Butchers.

"Happens in the summer when it's closed off for weeks. I have mobility issues and need to park as close as I can to the shops."

Despite concerns, East Sussex County Council assured residents that despite the loss of parking spaces, alternative parking will be available.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Whilst the pedestrianisation of Terminus Road will result in the loss of parking spaces, alternative off-street parking will still be available on Grand Parade and the seafront, as well as in the Trinity Place multi-storey carpark and the Beacon Shopping Centre. Blue-badge parking is being relocated to the northern side of Seaside Road.

“By creating a traffic-free environment, we will support local businesses and boost the economy by increasing footfall and encouraging more visitors to the town centre. This part of the Eastbourne scheme, which has undergone public consultation, will be the next section of the pedestrian route from the train station to the seafront, creating a safe and attractive environment past town centre businesses.

“We expect drainage works to begin in February with construction starting in early Spring this year, and the project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025.”

East Sussex Highways confirmed that the works are expected to be completed by the end of December.