Council confirms swimming at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne to continue following potential closure

Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed that swimming is set to continue at the Sovereign Centre following the potential closure of two pools.

In September, Eastbourne Borough Council announced that the Fun Pool and the Diving Pool at the centre were under threat of closure due to an ‘unprecedented strain’ on the authority’s finances.

A report published by Eastbourne Borough Council in September stated that the Sovereign Centre is expected to cost £424,000 in 2024/25 – of which the fun pool makes up a ‘significant proportion’.

Local resident Katie Kenward also created a petition to save the pools, which was signed by close to 6,000 people.

Over the last two months, the council has been consulting with residents and groups on a range of measures to save £2.7 million in this current financial year.

Proposals that include a new community toilet scheme and a reconfiguration of the Sovereign Centre will go before the council’s Cabinet on November 13.

Ahead of the consultation, council leader Stephen Holt confirmed that the six lane gala pool at the centre would help allow swimming to continue.

Councillor Holt said: “While over a thousand publicly accessible pools have closed since 2010, I can confirm that swimming will continue at the Sovereign Centre.

“We have had to evaluate how to maintain essential activities, against the significant investment needed in parts of the old infrastructure. However, we are fortunate to have a six lane gala pool at the Sovereign Centre that can accommodate swimming lessons, school and lane swimming.”

The council is also working with Wave Active to develop plans for new activities at the Sovereign Centre, especially for younger children.

Councillor Holt added: “We are not alone in having to find savings, the majority of UK councils are in the same boat. East Sussex County Council is currently consulting on savings to address a £55 million funding gap.

“I was very disappointed that the Chancellor did not announce specific measures to support the many councils like Eastbourne that are dealing with unprecedented temporary accommodation costs.

“I will continue to lead my national campaign about this crisis and encourage the government to work with us.”