Council funding will help University of Chichester students secure their potential

New courses designed to give students a new pathway into further or higher education are being launched at the University of Chichester, thanks in part to an Arun District Council grant.

Dubbed ‘bridging courses’, the new initiative is funded by a £25,000 grant from the council’s allocation of the Shared Prosperity Fund and are designed to support those looking to increase their skills and employability with access to higher education courses and apprenticeships.

The 12-week-long courses target those who have previously disengaged with education and aim to provide a foundation in personal, professional and academic knowledge. Learning is based on personal and lived experience, so no prior qualifications are required. The course comprises weekly three hour workshops and one to one tutorials, as well as plenty of independent learning, making it a non-traditional route back into higher education learning.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “We are delighted to support these courses for local residents. They will really help those who are looking to expand their opportunities.”

Professor Simeon Keates, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this funding to facilitate these courses, the university will be able to support many local people in advancing their skills and potential.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund was awarded by the previous UK government and is a three-year scheme that runs from 2022-2025, with all local authorities able to spend on local priorities to build pride in place, boost productivity and spread opportunities.

To register for these courses, please email: [email protected]