A total of £263,800 has been awarded each year to 13 organisations to provide community services across the district between April 2024 – March 2025.

This is the third year of the current funding programme.

Among the organisations which received funding last year was Wealden Citizens Advice, which supported 3,344 clients with a range of issues from benefits, housing, Universal Credit and more. It has also successfully moved into new premises in Crowborough to improve accessibility for face-to-face appointments.

Clued-up supported 1,362 young people and has had success in staff recruitment and development. The service includes an active forum for young people which helps to guide the development of Clued-up information and the services it provides.

3VA provided support to 44 small rural groups to help set up constitutions and funding advice, delivered online community network meetings, coordinated funding information sessions and delivered a ‘Celebrating Communities’ event, to highlight the achievements of Wealden organisations.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said, “The funding which has been allocated to these community groups is going to be used to improve great services which we currently already have in Wealden and surrounding areas, and introduce some new ones.

“These organisations provide a vital and valuable service to so many residents and we want to make sure that they stay available and are offering more help to people in our communities.”

For further information about each of the grants given, go to https://www.wealden.gov.uk/community-and-safety/information-on-grant-funding/community-grants-awarded-in-this-financial-year/