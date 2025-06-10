Council hits out at 'misleading comments' after Horsham football pitch meeting

A council has hit out at ‘misleading comments’ on social media over proposals to turn a Horsham farm field into a football pitch.

Southwater Football Club wants to use a field at Lawson’s Farm in Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, for matches and has submitted a planning application to Horsham District Council for the change of use. The club has been told that it cannot renew its licence for its current pitch.

Meanwhile, Southwater Parish Council held a meeting to discuss the proposal last week (on June 4) – and sparked public debate when it decided to object to the football club’s plans.

It has now issued a statement following what it called ‘several inaccurate and misleading comments’ circulated on social media after the meeting. It said it had ‘a duty to address several false claims, personal accusations, and misinterpretations that have been shared publicly.’

Southwater Parish Council offices at Beeson House, Southwater

It says its objection to the football club’s planning application was ‘based on planning law and independent advice, not personal bias or favouritism.’

It adds in its statement: “While the council is wholly supportive of the need for sports pitches, this particular proposal does not comply with planning policy, and to have supported it regardless would have been a dereliction of responsibility to uphold the Neighbourhood Plan.”

A panel from the parish council had earlier met with Southwater Football Club’s chairman and, says the council: “The panel was broadly supportive in principle of improved football provision in the parish. However, it was clearly explained that the proposed site was not compliant with the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan, which limits development to within the Built-Up Area Boundary.

“The council recognises that the need for new facilities arises from the landowner’s decision not to renew Southwater Football Club’s lease of Phillips Fields which has placed the club in a difficult position. We shared in the frustration that this has necessitated a change-of-use application for agricultural land and regret that a more policy-compliant alternative has not been secured.

“Importantly, the council has supported Southwater Football Club, and this support was reflected in the inclusion of Phillips Playing Fields (used by the club for over 40 years) in the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan under Policy SNP7, which designates it for formal and informal sports. Both the council and Southwater Football Club share its frustration that the lease was not renewed.”

It adds: “Claims that Councillors Derek Moore and Graham Watkins acted in breach of the code of conduct or failed to declare a disclosable pecuniary interest are entirely false.

“Neither councillor has any financial or personal interest in Southwater Football Club or the land subject to application DC/25/0638. Both have acted within the rules, as per the Local Government Association guidance on the Councillor Code of Conduct.”

It also pointed out that planning applications were considered on their own merits and could not be compared with others, such as an application to provide an all-weather pitch at The Ghyll in Southwater.

It also said that any idea the council was attempting to monopolise or withhold developer S106 funding was ‘completely unfounded and speculative.’

“S106 contributions are not controlled by the parish council. They are governed by legally binding agreements and administered by Horsham District Council.”

The statement concludes: “All planning committee meetings are live-streamed and publicly accessible to ensure full transparency. The meeting on June 4 followed proper procedure and allowed registered speakers the opportunity to make their statements.

“The council welcomes public scrutiny and encourages respectful debate. However, the tone and nature of recent social media comments ranging from personal attacks to unsubstantiated conspiracy theories do not foster constructive dialogue and risk deterring good people from serving the community.”

No decisions have yet been made by Horsham District Council over the football pitch planning application.