Council invites residents to help shape future of local governance

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) is inviting local people and organisations to have their say on how communities are represented following the reorganisation of local government in East Sussex.

The council is carrying out a Community Governance Review and has launched the first stage of consultation which runs until December 8.

The second stage will take place in early summer 2026 with a final decision expected to be made by Full Council in September next year.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of EBC, said: “Making sure our residents have a strong voice in the future is our top priority.

Councillor Holt. Photo: EBC

"With the proposed changes to local government in Sussex, we want to ensure that community engagement, local democracy, and the delivery of local services are as effective as possible.”

Currently, there are no existing parish or town councils in Eastbourne.

The review will consider options such as the creation, of parishes and local councils, as well as the naming of new parishes. It will also examine other local arrangements like Neighbourhood Area Committees.

The Community Governance Review is a direct response to the government’s Devolution Priority Programme, which required Sussex councils to submit proposals for a single tier of local government.

Cabinet members last week gave their full support to the ‘One East Sussex’ proposal which envisages a unitary authority that follows existing county boundaries.

Cllr Holt added: “This review is crucial to make sure there is no gap in representation between our local communities and a new unitary authority. So I urge everyone to participate in this consultation which starts on Monday and share their views on how their communities should most effectively be represented.”

To complete the survey, visit: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/CGR.

The council is holding a drop-in session for anyone who wishes to find out more about the Community Governance Review or ask questions.

The session will take place on Wednesday, October 15, at Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, BN21 4UG from 12pm to 7pm. All are welcome and there is no need to book. There will also be an opportunity to complete the survey with the assistance of a council officer at this session.