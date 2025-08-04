Council issues advice after spate of motorcycle thefts

Hastings Borough Council has issued advice to motorcycle owners following a spate of thefts

A Council spokesperson said: “There has been a rise in motorbike and moped thefts, particularly targeting 125cc models. These smaller bikes are often easier for thieves to steal quickly – especially when left unsecured. “Most of these thefts are overnight in residential areas, with bikes often taken directly from driveways. “Don’t make it easy for thieves: Use a disc lock on the front wheel; chain your bike to a solid object or ground anchor; park in well-lit, secure areas or ideally in a garage; cover your bike to make it less visible and attractive; remove valuables and avoid leaving helmets or accessories on display. Mark and register your bike with schemes like Bike Register. “If you see suspicious activity around parked bikes or mopeds, please report it to the police by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.”