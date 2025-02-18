Council issues new update as £15 million theatre revamp continues

Work is progressing well on Alexandra Theatre’s £15 million revamp, according to a new update published by Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since last month’s update, council contractors Neilcott have made significant progress on the site, completing a temporary access road and protective measures for the Place St Maur area, starting work on a number of vital structural alterations, and developing a new entrance opening.

Structural steel installation has also started, alongside the completion of the demolition of the building’s north face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next few weeks, the council says, enabling works will continue across other parts of the site. This will include the installation of a piling mat to ensure sufficient stability and reliability to operate piling rigs and other heavy plant on site safely, the removal of redundant heating loop services in the auditorium, and the installation of a birdcage scaffold in the auditorium and stage areas.

Work is ongoing

The council has also issued a notice about the Place St Maur fountains, some of which are now located behind the hoarding, well within the theatre construction site. The Place St Maur was itself subject to £1.5 million public realm improvement works, completed in 2022, and the council has been sure to make clear that the investment is well-protected. A spokesperson said the fountains have been sealed and protected, and the Place St Maur surface paving has been covered with a durable membrane and boarding, with temporary site access road surfacing laid over.

It’s hoped this will protect the area during the construction period, but, since all of the fountains are powered by the same mechanism none of them can be used until the construction hoarding is removed closer to the project’s conclusion.

For any inquiries regarding the ongoing construction works please contact Arun District Council's community representatives, DevComms, at [email protected] or on 0800 080 3178.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With work starting last year, council officers say the Alexandra Theatre renovation should be complete by mid-2026. The £15 million project will see the introduction of five new studio spaces, with sprung floors and technical facilities, additional seating in the main auditorium, and vastly improved facilities like legroom, audio and lighting.