Council leader celebrates ‘a most memorable Eastbourne International tennis week’

Eastbourne Borough Council’s leader has celebrated ‘a most memorable Eastbourne International tennis week’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Fritz won the men's singles Eastbourne Tennis final against Jenson Brooksby on Saturday, June 28.

Brooksby and Fritz both came through three-set battles in their semi-final matches to set up the first all-American final at Devonshire Park since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the women’s final, with Maya Joint edged Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) in the youngest female final at the Eastbourne Open since 1981.

The 2025 Eastbourne Open. Picture of courtesy Getty Images for LTA

Following the tennis, Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said that Eastbourne was a ‘very special place’ to play tennis.

He said: “The fantastic weather, the excellence of the players and bumper crowds made this a most memorable Eastbourne International tennis week.

“Taylor Fritz, the brilliant winner of his fourth Eastbourne title said, ‘there’s something about Eastbourne’ and that he loves it here – he’s absolutely right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eastbourne is a very special place and I’m delighted that like Taylor, so many thousands of people enjoyed their visit to the town.”

Cristina Ewbank, chief executive at the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, added: “It was a fantastic week of tennis with some superb games. The women’s final between Maya Joint and Alexandra Eala that I attended was breathtaking and so entertaining.

“This is so important to the town, increasing the number of visitors, and really puts Eastbourne on the map."