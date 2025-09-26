Plans which could lead to the sale of council-owned land in Rye have been given the go ahead by a senior county councillor.

On Thursday September 25, Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, agreed officers could begin the process of marketing the playing field next to Tilling Green Community Centre for sale.

In a report considered by Cllr Bennett, county council officers noted how the land forms part of a site allocated for a 20-home housing development within the Rye Neighborhood Plan.

Officers said the sale of the land, a process which would be expected to involve the council breaking an existing lease, could allow this housing development to come forward. They also noted how a number of organisations have already expressed interest in such a development.

The land adjacent To Tilling Green Community Centre. Image via Google Maps

In the report, a council spokesman said: “It is recommended that the site is marketed on the open market to ensure a fair and transparent disposal process.

“Given the site allocation in the Neighbourhood Plan, it is considered to be most likely that offers will be received from developers wishing to build housing on the site.

“The site will be marketed for an appropriate amount of time, with offers invited by a given deadline. Offers received will be considered by the Lead Member at a future decisionmaking meeting.”

This recommendation was agreed by Cllr Bennett, with officers noting how the council is obliged to dispose of assets at the best consideration that can reasonably be obtained.

The potential for a housing development on the site had also seen some concerns raised by Rye residents and were raised as part of a council consultation about a potential sale earlier this year.

The consultation saw only four responses. Two objected to the sale. The other two were supportive.

Objectors’ concerns included the loss of community space and the impact of additional housing on local infrastructure.

In their report to Cllr Bennett, officers said these matters could be addressed through the planning process.

The wider site allocation within the Neighbourhood Plan also includes the community centre building. The county council says there it has no intention to dispose of Tilling Green Community Centre.