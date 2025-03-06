Council moves into new offices in Horsham town centre

Staff at Horsham District Council have moved into new offices in Horsham town centre.

The council is now operating officially from its new offices at Albery House in Springfield Road.

A spokesperson said: “The council wanted to move to the heart of the town centre and the move will see it operate from a more carbon efficient building in line with its corporate aims of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

It is taking a 25-year lease on its new building which was formerly occupied by Creative Assembly.

Councillors agreed last May to terminate the lease of the council offices at Parkside in Chart Way, Horsham and acquire new premises.

Council leader Martin Boffey said: “Our focus must always be on what is best for our residents. As a modern, forward-thinking council, we believe it is important to occupy office space which supports our core public services appropriately.

“It is also vital as an employer to provide an appropriate working environment for staff.

“Our new premises will be more accessible for residents in more energy efficient space which supports our sustainability targets and will save council taxpayers’ money over the life of the lease.”