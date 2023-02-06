Arun District Council has objected to controversial plans for a 15 meter tall 5G mast tower in Felpham, following a protest by residents.

The plans would have placed the mast, as well as a street pole and associated equipment cabinets, in a green space in the middle of Leverton Avenue, in Felpham. Arun District Council officers said that, if passed, the mast would have damaged the area’s residential character and upset residents.

The full, official objection reads: “By reason of its siting and appearance within the street scene the proposed telecommunications equipment would appear unduly obtrusive and would result in unacceptable harm upon the amenity and outlook of local residents and would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area in conflict with TEL DM1 of the Arun Local Plan and BT7 of the Felpham Neighbourhood Development Plan.”

Earlier this year, protestors demonstrated against the plans, claiming the proposed mast would have a detrimental effect on the area’s green space, and worrying it might reduce the price of their respective properties. More than 90 residents wrote in to oppose the plans, citing a variety of issues ranging from the protection of trees and wildlife on the designated site, noise and disruption caused by the construction, to concern that children might try to play on the equipment.

Leverton Avenue in Felpham. Photo: Google Maps.

Felpham Parish Council also issued an open objection to the plans, with councillors saying the project would prove ‘far too obtrusive to a significant number of people.’

For Steve Pullen, the Leverton Avenue resident who organised the protests and spearheaded a great deal of local resistance, the council’s official objection is something of a victory.

"Nobody’s protesting about 5G technology advancement, it’s more about what you’re doing, where you put it and what the physical price you pay for it is,” he said.

"So, we were pleased that this particular mast, right in the middle of the estate, was cancelled off. On this particular estate, we’ve only got small street lights, we've got mature trees, but they’re not very high, and this thing would have been twice the height of the houses and three times the height of the trees, it would have just towered over everything."

Although the application was refused, the developers still have a chance to appeal the decision.