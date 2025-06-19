Controversial proposals for a self-build home near Crowborough have been turned down by Wealden planners.

Wealden District Council has refused planning permission to build a “partially subterranean” two to three-bedroom home on land formerly used as a (non-public) garden of The Boars Head Inn .

The council sets out five reasons for refusing the scheme, including: its “unsustainable” location; its impact on the High Weald National Landscape (HWNL); its “less than substantial harm” to the Grade II listed pub; and a lack of evidence around highway safety.

Council planning officers also said the proposal would have been likely to result in harm to the Ashdown Forest Special Protection Area, but said this could have been mitigated had the other elements of the scheme been considered acceptable.

In a report on the proposals, a council planning spokesman said: “When weighed against each other, it is clear the drawbacks of the scheme are weighty and negatively affect areas or assets of particular importance, such that … the tilted balance under paragraph 11 [of the National Planning Policy Framework] is disengaged.

“As a result, the application must be determined on a flat balance. The proposal significantly conflicts with the development plan and there are no material considerations that indicate a decision should be made other than in accordance with it.

“Accordingly, the recommendation is to withhold planning permission.”

In a statement submitted as part of the application, the applicant said the hamlet of Boars Head is a “sustainable” community with sufficient public transport links. He makes this argument to dispute the council’s view (put forward in a response to a pre-application proposal from a different applicant) that residents of the site would be reliant on private cars.

He also points to the council’s 2011 approval of a dwelling on the adjacent Boars Head barn site as further evidence of the site’s sustainability.

He goes on to argue the proposed dwelling would not cause harm to the listed pub or the wider HWNL.

He said: “This current application sits within and enhances its immediate setting, reduces light pollution, supports bio-diversity and will not affect the Heritage Asset. It is site appropriate and does not rely on adjacent farmland for aspect.

“At present this irregular site is hidden from view and serves no benefit to the community of Boars Head or adds any value to the immediate National Landscape. We have shown that this is not an isolated site, but would be part of this community and as with the Boars Head Barn adding even just one more dwelling can make a positive difference to the local setting.

“The proposed house in this application does not demonstrably cause any harm to the immediate setting within Boars Head as part of the National Landscape.”

The scheme attracted 133 letters of objection. Objectors raised a variety of concerns, including harm to the viability of the Boars Head Inn and highway safety.

Objections had also been raised by Crowborough Town Council and East Sussex Highways.

In its objection, East Sussex Highways said the application had failed to provide adequate information about the site’s access. In coming to this conclusion, the highways authority noted how the development would have been required to provide visibility splays as part of its access and without evidence of these features it was unable to determine whether the scheme would be safe.