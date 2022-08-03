Council pledges to provide affordable social housing in Hastings

The agreement was made on Monday (August 1) in conjunction with a decision to rent the council’s first affordable properties in York Buildings, made possible through Homes England funding – a government scheme making available £7 billion to deliver up to 130,000 affordable homes by March 2026 outside of London..

The newly renovated York Buildings in Hastings Town Centre will house six people from the council’s housing list, providing local people with central, stable, and permanent homes at an affordable rate according to the council.

Cllr Maya Evans, deputy leader and portfolio holder for Housing and Community Development, said: “I am delighted the council has decided to restart council housing again in Hastings. As a council, we understand the desperate need for permanent homes locally, especially at a time when the availability of affordable housing in Hastings has sadly continued to decrease.

"This, coupled with other rising household costs, has made it increasingly difficult for many residents to keep a roof over their heads. The decision made at last night’s Cabinet is great news for the borough and kickstarts the council’s commitment to becoming a direct provider of affordable housing.