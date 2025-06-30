Council set to develop new wayfinding scheme for Littlehampton

If the plans work, it should be easier then ever to find your way to the beach. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Arun District Council is set to develop a new wayfinding scheme for Littlehampton, one which, they say will better connect the town centre, the sea front and the riverside.

It’s funded by the council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and includes repurposing existing totems and fingerposts at key locations around town with a strong material tough enough to handle the marine climate.

Each totem pole will feature signage and walking times, as well as heritage content developed in partnership with Littlehampton Museum, and art created by local artists and young people.

They will also incorporate a range of digital features, including QR Codes linking to live online maps.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District

Council, said:

“We’re excited to be creating something that is both useful and meaningful for residents and visitors. These signs will not only help people navigate our town centres but also tell the stories of the places they’re walking through – from the impact of the railway to our fishing traditions, and ongoing environmental work to support the coastline. It’s a practical and creative way to support local identity and encourage people to visit all parts of Littlehampton, including the town centre, riverside and seafront.”

As part of the project, local school children have been invited to celebrate the legend of nearby Lyminster’s Knucker Dragon, with the chosen entry featuring on one of the totems. Artists across the community are also being invited to contribute work inspired by the area, with QR codes linking to a shared gallery and artist details. The project is due for installation in 2026.