New security measures designed to deter illegal encampments in the city are due to be introduced by Chichester District Council.

The new measures come after Chichester district councillors agreed that £141,000 should be released to fund vehicle deterrent measures at Florence Park; Oaklands Park; Whyke Oval; and, Sherborne Road during a meeting yesterday (November 28).

The decision comes after a trial project carried out in 2022 to install similar deterrents in New Park and East Broyle. The trial’s success means Chichester District Council has agreed to extend it across a range of new sites.

Work is expected to commence shortly and involves installing earth bunds around the perimeter of each site and at several vulnerable points. These bunds will be the same as those created in New Park, using continuous, gentle curves to ensure they fit in with the surroundings. They will be dressed with soil and sown with grass seed to blend in with each green space.

Town centre in Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2202075

The bunds were designed in order to reflect the look and feel of each space, without compromising its use by members of the public.

“As a council we have been very proactive in wanting to help all members of our community,” explains Councillor Mark Chilton, the council’s Cabinet Member for Contract Services.

"Around ten years ago we supported the gypsy and traveller community by working with our partners to create the transit site at Westhampnett.

“Before deciding on where else needed vehicle deterrents we wanted to see how the trial scheme at New Park and East Broyle worked first. The measures taken here have been shown to be effective and as a result we feel confident in expanding the number of sites.

“The work is being carried out in response to a number of concerns raised by our communities which unfortunately give an unfair, negative image of the vast majority of travellers who abide by the law. The work is part of a rolling programme of improvements to try and make the community spaces that the district council manage more secure.