Eastbourne Borough Council is considering closing two popular swimming pools in Eastbourne.

EBC announced last week that ‘painful savings’ would be made to ease the ‘unprecedented strain’ on the authority’s finances.

The agenda for next week’s cabinet meeting has now revealed more details about services which could be at risk.

The report confirms the authority will consider closing the fun pool and diving pool at the Sovereign Centre – though the council urges that ‘no decisions have yet been taken’.

“We are considering closing the fun pool and diving pool, and exploring different uses for these such as soft play, a climbing wall or greater gym capacity,” the report states.

“The age of the centre means that significant investment is required in key aspects of the infrastructure.

"The plant and equipment supporting the fun pool is now end of life and requires replacement soon."

The Sovereign Centre is expected to cost £424,000 in 2024/25 – of which the fun pool makes up a ‘significant proportion’. The cost of plant replacement has not yet been budgeted, according to the agenda.

EBC has already stated that it intends to transfer the leisure centre to company Wave Active next year.

The business owns several leisure centres in Sussex and recently took ownership of Meads Sports Centre – now known as Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing.

Councillors will consider the leisure centre’ future in the ‘second round of savings’ in a meeting on November 13.

The report continues: “We are looking at options for the future of the centre, including reducing the number of pools available, whilst protecting swim lessons, school swimming, and structured sessions such as lane swimming.”