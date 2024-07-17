Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A building in Horsham town centre which was once earmarked for a new cinema is to become the new ‘home’ of Horsham District Council.

The council is to terminate the lease of its existing offices at Parkside in Chart Way and move into the Sierra Place building in Springfield Road.

Planning permission for the building – part of Swan Walk shopping centre – to be turned into a cinema was granted in 2017 but was not progressed.

A council spokesperson said that the council wanted “to move into the heart of Horsham town centre and is looking to take a 25-year lease on the Sierra Place building.”

The spokesperson said the move would see the council “operate from a more carbon efficient building in line with its corporate aims of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

Council leader Martin Boffey said: “Our focus must always be on what is best for our residents. As a modern, forward-thinking authority, it is vital that we occupy office space which correctly supports the core public services we provide.

“It is also a key responsibility as an employer to provide an appropriate working environment for staff. Relocating our staff to this more fit-for-purpose, centrally based building will make us more accessible to residents, in more energy efficient space which supports our sustainability targets.”

Swan Walk manager Gill Buchanan said: “This is a really positive investment in Swan Walk and the town and we are looking forward to welcoming the Horsham District Council team to the centre.”

The council spokesperson added: "The Sierra Place building has been an office for many years. Plans for other purposes are often drawn up by owners looking to develop or redevelop their assets. The part demolition, reconfiguration and extension of this section of the shopping centre for a cinema in this area didn’t progress."Permission was granted in February 2017 but the three year period for implementation has expired and the permission has therefore lapsed."The town now has an Everyman cinema which was built in Piries Place.”

The council says that the running costs of the Sierra Place building, including rent, business rates etc, would be ‘very similar to the running costs of the current building.’

The move is set to take place early next year.