Council turns down homes at East Sussex former farm shop site

Proposals to redevelop the site of a former farm shop have been refused planning permission.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice, Wealden District Council planning officers have turned down proposals to build housing in place of Old Spot Farm’s former farm shop in Piltdown.

The proposals, submitted by Clearwater Land and New Homes Limited, sought permission to build six three-bedroom semi-detached houses on the site, with a seventh “slightly larger” self-build home also proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers judged the site to be a “highly unsustainable location that would necessitate future occupiers being almost wholly reliant on the private car.”

Old Spot Farm Shop. Image via Google Maps

This, officers said, meant the scheme would result in harms which would “significantly and demonstrably” outweigh its benefits, even taking into account the district’s housing undersupply.

The developer argued the scheme’s proximity to bus routes and services within Piltdown meant it should have been considered as a “sustainable development”.

The developer also offered to fund footpath improvements to increase connectivity between the site and its nearest bus stop — a distance of around 500 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said the limited nature of these bus services meant they would be “unlikely to provide realistic alternatives to the private car for many occupiers”. They also noted how residents would need to walk an “unlit footway, along a busy road” to access the bus stop, even with the proposed improvements.

Officers also judged the proposals had failed to provide sufficient information to fully assess the impact of development on two nearby Grade II* listed buildings, nor demonstrate how it would mitigate its impact on the Ashdown Forest.

However, they also acknowledged these matters could have been addressed through conditions and further consultation had concerns around its location not provided a reason for refusal.